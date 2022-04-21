Ravindra Jadeja was really appreciative of MS Dhoni's effort after the latter scored 28 runs off 13 balls to help Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on April 21, Thursday. The CSK skipper was seen bowing to Dhoni as the latter walked off the field after the game.

Nobody finishes cricket matches like him and yet again MS Dhoni 28* (13) shows why he is the best finisher. A four off the final ball to take @ChennaiIPL home. What a finish! #TATAIPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/oAFOOi5uyJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja bow down in front of MS Dhoni - When CSK won the match and MS Dhoni finish the match. pic.twitter.com/mk5QcLL0LH — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 21, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja bowed down to MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/uDwhVjjyUL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2022

