Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan ended up with a massive miscommunication that ended in the run out of Sarfaraz during the Day 1 of India vs England third Test at Rajkot. Jadeja was on 99 at that time and the nervousness of the nineties was what forced the run out. Immediately after he got the run and celebrated his century by doing the sword celebration. An X user's post in which he accurately predicted that Jadeja will run out Sarfaraz and then do sword celebration went viral on social media. 'It Was My Wrong Call' Ravindra Jadeja Shares Instagram Story Admitting His Fault In Sarfaraz Khan's Run-Out During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

X User’s Accurate Prediction Goes Viral

jadeja is gonna get sarfraz run out and then do the sword celebration — 🧢 (@inverthis) February 15, 2024

