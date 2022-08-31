Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed how he reacted to his death rumour which once went viral. The left-handed cricketer is to face Hog Kong in an Asia Cup 2022 match today. Ahead of this game, he recalled a news that announced he has passed away. Jadeja said in a press conference: "This is very small rumour that I am not in the World Cup squad. Once there was a rumour of my death went viral. You can’t match that kind of rumour. I don’t think about that much and my focus is to perform well on the ground."

Watch Jadeja Talking About His Death Rumour:

