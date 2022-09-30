Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to share a picture of watching 'dear friend' Sanjay Manjrekar on the TV screen, who was working as a presenter for Legends League Cricket 2022. Jadeja, who is currently recovering from an injury, has had a history with Manjrekar with the former cricketer-turned-commentator calling him a 'bits and pieces' player during the 2019 World Cup. But all that has been put in the past and it was seen when the duo came face-to-face during an interaction at the Asia Cup in August where Manjrekar asked Jadeja, "You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?" to which the all-rounder replied. "Absolutely", with a smile on his face.

Ravindra Jadeja Watches 'Dear Friend' Sanjay Manjrekar:

Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/gU9CnxC9Mx — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)