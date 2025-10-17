The Gujarat government has announced its Cabinet portfolio allocation. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has retained crucial departments including General Administration, Administrative Reforms and Training, among others. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has been assigned several key portfolios, including Home, Police Housing, Jail, Border Security, Gram Rakshak Dal, Civil Defence, Prohibition and Excise, Transport, Law and Justice, Sports and Youth Services. Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai will handle Finance, Urban Development and Urban Housing, while Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel has been allocated Energy and Petrochemicals, Panchayat and Rural Housing, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs. Newly inducted minister Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, MLA from Jamnagar North, has been given the Primary, Secondary and Adult Education portfolio. Gujarat Cabinet Expansion: Harsh Sanghavi Takes Oath As Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Jitendra Waghani As Cabinet Minister During Oath Ceremony in Gandhinagar (Watch Videos).

Gujarat Cabinet Portfolios Announced

Gujarat Cabinet portfolio allocation | CM Bhupendra Patel keeps General Administration, Administrative Reforms and Training and other departments Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi gets Home, Police Housing, Jail, Border Security, Gram Rakshak Dal, Civil Defence, Prohibition and Excise,… — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

