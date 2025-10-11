KL Rahul has emerged as a reliable slip catcher for India in the recent past, specially after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were regulars in the past in the slip cordon. Rahul showed another glimpse of his slip catching prowess during the India vs West Indies second Test match at Delhi. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a length delivery to Tagenarine Chanderpaul and the latter prodded at the ball getting a nick. It was travelling fast due to pace Jadeja imparts on the ball and yet, after a juggle, KL Rahul was able to grab the catch. Fans were impressed and the video went viral on social media. IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Stumps: Shubman Gill Scores Century, Ravindra Jadeja Scalps Two Wickets As India Continue Domination Over West Indies.

KL Rahul Shows Quick Reaction As He Grabs Juggling Catch at Slips

𝗗𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝘀! ⚡@imjadeja strikes again with #TeamIndia’s second wicket, tightening the screws on the opposition. 🙌 Catch the LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/tg7ZEVmrIf#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 2 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/XHx23f01Hs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2025

