Ravindra Jadeja showed off his dance moves as he grooved to the tunes of ARH Rahman's 'Muqabla' during his vacation in the United States. His IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings shared the video where the all-rounder was seen in a pretty jovial mood as he danced to the song. The video has gone viral on social media. Jadeja was part of the Test and ODI series against West Indies but has been rested for the T20Is against West Indies. #HandsUpForIndia Star Sports Releases Campaign for Indian Cricket Team Ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja Dances to AR Rahman's 'Muqabla'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

