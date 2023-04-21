Ravindra Jadeja was at his best with the ball as his 3/22 helped Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 21. The all-rounder was deservedly awarded Man of the Match for his performance, which helped CSK restrict SRH to just 134/7. Devon Conway then came out in the second innings and played a beautiful 77-run knock, which helped the four-time champions clinch the victory. MS Dhoni Interacts With Sunrisers Hyderabad Players After CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match, Pictures Go Viral!.

Ravindra Jadeja Win Man of the Match Award

