MS Dhoni, undoubtedly one of the greats of the game, spent some time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad players after the completion of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 match on Friday, April 21. The Chennai Super Kings captain was surrounded by the Sunrisers Hyderabad players as he spoke and they listened with attention and eagerness. Pictures of Dhoni's interaction with the SRH players went viral on social media. MS Dhoni Takes Most Catches by a Wicketkeeper in Men's T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

MS Dhoni Interacts With Sunrisers Hyderabad Players

MS Dhoni having a discussion with Umran Malik and all other youngsters listening carefully. What a lovely picture! pic.twitter.com/hFZA4RtX2s — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2023

Dhoni Speaks to SRH Players

MS Dhoni with SRH players. pic.twitter.com/HUPh1DRa91 — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) April 21, 2023

Dhoni Chats with SRH Players After IPL 2023 Match

MS Dhoni having a chat with SRH youngsters. pic.twitter.com/7myUJ4OE5s — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2023

