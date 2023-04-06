RCB funny memes and 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' jokes were all over Twitter after Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a crushing 81-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6. In the first innings, Shardul Thakur took apart the RCB bowling attack and hit the bowlers to all parts of the ground. In the second innings, it were the KKR spinners who ran the show, with Varun Chakaravarthy starring with four wickets. Fans trolled RCB on Twitter after this heavy defeat. Check some of them below. 'Main Hoon Na Style Celebration in Front of SRK' Suyash Sharma's Wicket Taking Celebration During KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Gets Twitter Talking.

Ee sala cup namde😭 pic.twitter.com/uMmcSM4KSG — Nakli Bhai (@CoronaOp4) April 6, 2023

Why sir it's always happening to us. RCB fans returning to Vintage RCB mode. #KKRvRCB #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/FpxcjA5nyZ — Mid Wicket Memes (@MidWicketMemes) April 6, 2023

Ee sala cup namde pic.twitter.com/OpPMRBUNJU — par (@parheartsays) April 6, 2023

Me to Rcb when they say ee sala cup namde. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Zuwry18ISJ — Shivansh! (@Shivaansh_xd) April 6, 2023

