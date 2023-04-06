Suyash Sharma pulled off a 'Main Hoon Na' style celebration in front of Shah Rukh Khan while celebrating his wickets in the KKR vs RCB match in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 6. The young leggie, who came on as an impact player, grabbed eyeballs with the trademark celebration made famous by the Bollywood star, who was in attendance at the Eden Gardens. Fans on social media reacted to the 19-year-old's celebrations. KKR vs RCB: Shah Rukh Khan Shakes a Leg on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Song From Pathaan During The Match At Eden Gardens (Watch Video).

Watch His Celebrations Here

'Main Hoon Ha in Front of SRK'

Suyash Sharma doing a "main hoon na" style celebration in front of SRK. #LoveToSee — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 6, 2023

Suyash Sharma Celebration!

Suyash Sharma will the talk of the town tonight.. no cricket record till now & two wickets already in his competitive cricketing career. #KKRvRCB #RCBvsKKR #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/nnrPJdRzoC — Adi (suspended soul) (@aaditea_) April 6, 2023

One More Pic

Suyash Sharma in his 2nd over today: ⭕ W ⭕ 1 WD W ⭕ Suyash Sharma is having a dream debut at Eden Gardens 😍#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/x4mI9CTRHY — Chandra Shekar (@Shekar4266) April 6, 2023

