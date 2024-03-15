Royal Challengers Bangalore gave their legion of fans a lot to cheer about as they beat Mumbai Indians to enter the WPL 2024 final, on March 15. The Smriti Mandhana-led side had a tough time in the inaugural WPL season but have bounced back in remarkable fashion in the second edition and are now just one win away from winning the Women's Premier League title. The victory was paved for RCB by their bowlers as they defended 135/6 against a Mumbai Indians side which had a lot of terrific batters. As RCB clinched this remarkable and thrilling victory, fans took to social media to share funny memes and jokes. See some of them below. Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualify for WPL 2024 Final, Beat Mumbai Indians by Five Runs in Eliminator to Set Up Summit Clash With Delhi Capitals.

Hilarious

When RCB defeats MI in knockouts pic.twitter.com/cPPO2fmS9L — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 15, 2024

RCB Fans Right Now

Other Fan clubs : *Are RCB ke bus ke nahi hai final khelna* RCB fans after this win : pic.twitter.com/T1ghCf7jRt — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) March 15, 2024

Haha

'Everyone Wanted This'

RCB Fans After This Result

RCB into The Finals of WPL 2024 🤩❤️‍🔥#MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/1xRmZiFQen — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 15, 2024

Accurate Representation of How RCB Fans Feel Right Now

RCB fans after their women's team enters into the wpl final pic.twitter.com/7vdBMoaDFN — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) March 15, 2024

Good News for RCB Fans

RCB HAVE REACHED THE FINAL OF WOMEN'S IPL 2024!!!!!pic.twitter.com/WpZry4hCqk — Kevin (@imkevin149) March 15, 2024

