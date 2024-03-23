RCB funny memes and jokes were back trending on the internet after Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a six-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2024 on Friday, March 22. RCB's top-order collapsed and later bounced back with Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik's partnership taking the total to 173/6. In response, CSK got to the target with eight balls to spare as RCB's bowlers struggled to make an impact. As RCB lost to CSK, fans took to social media to share hilarious memes and jokes. See some of them below. CSK Beat RCB by Six Wickets in IPL 2024; Mustafizur Rahman, Batters Shine As Reigning Champions Start Campaign With Victory.

RCB Fans Right Now

'This Isn't New for Me'

Me : Bhai RCB fir se match haar gayi. RCB Fans : pic.twitter.com/j3DJQBcrfK — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) March 22, 2024

Hilarious

RCB fans checking Points table. save this meme for rest of IPL.#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/d7CqoytSeM — Jai Updhyay (@jay_upadhyay14) March 22, 2024

Not Easy Indeed!

Being a RCB fans is not easy ,yet another year of trolling they have to face 🙃#CSKvRCB #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/yUCbV81y7e — Ambani jiii (@ambani_jiii) March 22, 2024

'Story of an RCB Fan Every Year'

Interesting

RCB last year apna pehla match jeeta tha.. And where did it bring them? Nowhere. So I see this as an absolute W.#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/mrlbvUFp5s — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) March 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)