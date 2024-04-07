The poor run for Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued as they suffered their fourth loss of IPL 2024, which was a six-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, Virat Kohli's century paved the way for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to score 183/3 but in response, it was Jos Buttler's hundred which stood out to be the match-winning one as Rajasthan Royals easily chased down the total with five balls remaining. RCB's hopes of winning their maiden IPL trophy hit yet another roadblock and following the match, fans flooded social media with funny memes and jokes. Jos Buttler's Century Helps Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Six Wickets in IPL 2024; Virat Kohli's Hundred in Vain as RCB Suffer Fourth Defeat.

'Roz Haarte Hai'

RCB fans during every match pic.twitter.com/MGBEsDvpjs — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 6, 2024

'RCB Fans vs RCB Players'

Every RCB Fan Right Now

This should be the permanent display picture of every RCB fan.#RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/Qxwif3HQqE — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) April 6, 2024

RCB Batting vs RCB Bowling

RCB Management 😭 Batting me bhi Virat Kohli hi batsman he bs 😭 pic.twitter.com/F9JpbeE0to — Office Of Chaudhary Rohit Singh Yadav (@OfficeOfCRSY) April 6, 2024

'Already Finished'

RCB fans when they realise they don’t have to use calculators this time, it’s already finished 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/MrZhhoufag — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 6, 2024

Hilarious

Thanks RCB. My calculator is ready after just the 5th match pic.twitter.com/m8pUqdfhRq — Abhyudaya Mohan (@AbhyudayaMohan) April 6, 2024

