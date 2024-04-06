Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh stadium to make it four wins in four matches. This is RCB’s fourth loss in five matches. 148-run second wicket partnership by Jos Butler and Sanju Sanson helped RR to reach the 184 runs target in 19. 1 Overs. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru though, Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli scored brilliant 113 runs from 72 balls. Purple cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets for the RR team. Butler remained unbeaten on 100 runs to see the home side through to the win. Sanjay Manjrekar Faces Flak From Netizens for His ‘Back to Serious Business’ Remark After Women Empowerment Solar Lamp Initiative During Toss Ahead of RR vs RCB IPL 2024.

Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Six Wickets in IPL 2024

4⃣ wins in 4⃣ matches for the @rajasthanroyals 🩷 And with that victory, the move to the 🔝 of the Points Table 😎💪 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/IqTifedScU#TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/cwrUr2vmJN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2024

