Sunrisers Hyderabad broke Royal Challengers Bengaluru's record of scoring the highest team total in IPL history as they put together a score of 277/3 on the board against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, breaking RCB's previous record of 263 runs. An exceptional ball-striking show was displayed by Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen. As one of RCB's biggest record got broken, fans took to social media to share funny memes and jokes on it. Highest Total In IPL History: SRH Post 277/3 vs MI, Create New Record for Highest Team Total in Indian Premier League.

Fan Shares Memes On RCB's Record Getting Broken

RCB Lost Once Again

SRH batted MI bowled RCB lost once again — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2024

'Mujhe Kyu Toda?'

match between mi v srh. rcb highest score record: pic.twitter.com/6IiOvAPaLK — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) March 27, 2024

RCB Fans Right Now...

RCB Losing Even When They Are Not Playing

rcb losing even when they're not playing that's so on brand for them pic.twitter.com/wP38P0ZRgl — pattaas 🍉 (@jokeperaalta) March 27, 2024

