SunRisers Hyderabad batsman created history during the SRH vs MI IPL 2024 and created a flurry of records. Out of them one of the major milestone was the highest-ever total in the history of the cash-rich league and broke Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 11-year-old record of 263/3. RCB achieved the feat in 2013 against Pune Warriors India whereas Chris Gayle smashed 175* runs off 66 balls. SunRisers finished off their 20 overs at a score of 277/3. SRH Create History As They Score Most Runs In First Ten Overs of An IPL Match, Achieves Feat Vs MI in IPL 2024

SRH Achieve Highest Ever Total in History of Indian Premier League

🚨 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 𝗜𝗡 𝗛𝗬𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗗 🚨 2⃣7⃣7⃣/3⃣ Sunrisers Hyderabad post the highest total ever in the history of IPL! Scocrecard ▶️ https://t.co/oi6mgyCP5s#TATAIPL | #SRHvMI | @SunRisers — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2024

