Shubman Gill lives up to his predecessor Virat takes Kohli as he hits another consecutive century as a reply to Virat's consecutive century and takes GT over the finishing line. RCB now cannot qualify for the playoffs as they can reach a maximum of 14 points. Their journey comes to an end. Shubman attacked both spin and pace and played some solid shots on his way to complete his century in just 51 deliveries.

Shubman Gill Scores 2nd Century

GT Beat RCB By 8 Wickets

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)