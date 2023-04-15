Mohammed Shami had a laugh with Preity Zinta after the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023 on April 13. The fast bowler, who was earlier part of the Punjab Kings' franchise, took to Twitter to share a picture with Zinta where the two are seen laughing over something. The former Punjab Kings bowler, while sharing the picture, wrote, "Re-activating the old memories - Yorker seekhna abhi baki hai @realpreityzinta." Gujarat Tiatns beat Punjab Kings in a thriller in that match. Rashid Khan Meets Preity Zinta After PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match, Shares Pic With Punjab Kings Co-Owner.

Mohammed Shami Meets Preity Zinta

Re-activating the old memories ❤️❤️ - Yorker seekhna abhi baki hai 😃😃😆😆 @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/U812hJPk8Z — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) April 15, 2023

