Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw found a place in the team's playing XI during the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Shaw was retained by the team management ahead of the auction but missed out on finding a place in the lineup. Shaw replaced out of form Ricky Bhui and will look forward to making full use of the chance. The fans on social media were ecstatic with reactions to Shaw's return. Some of them are mentioned below: 'You Will Never Walk Alone' Poster With Inspirational Message For Rishabh Pant Spotted in the Stands of Vizag Stadium During DC vs CSK IPL 2024 (See Pic)

'Prithvi Shaw is Back'

PRITHVI SHAW IS BACK....!!!! - No Kuldeep Yadav due to niggle. pic.twitter.com/1UYQk7Ck66 — Office Of Chaudhary Rohit Singh Yadav (@OfficeOfCRSY) March 31, 2024

'The Real Champ'

#prithvishaw the real champ... He is gonna prove the management why he is a fiery batsmen💥 #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/3t9NLJcLiR — Vivek Panchal 🇮🇳 (@Vivekpanchaal) March 31, 2024

'Real Generational Talent'

'Welcome Back, Prithvi Shaw!'

Hilarious

Prithvi Shaw always does this against us only! pic.twitter.com/TzVLCTdso7 — 🎰 (@StanMSD) March 31, 2024

Comical

Sai Baba watching Prithvi Shaw's batting. pic.twitter.com/AjB4CfZJQj — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) March 31, 2024

Funny

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)