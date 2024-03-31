After a gap of an year and a half, Rishabh Pant has returned to the cricket field. He is leading Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024, and this is his first competition since December 2022. As Delhi Capitals played their first home match of IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings in Vizag, fans were spotted in the stands with a poster for Rishabh Pant with the message 'You Will Never Walk Alone' on it. Netizens loved how Pant has the support of the fans and it went viral on social media. 'I Used To Go Back and Cry' Rishabh Pant Opens Up About Comparisons With MS Dhoni Ahead of DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Poster With Inspirational Message For Rishabh Pant Spotted During DC vs CSK Match

Seems like the transition has already happened 😭 pic.twitter.com/JcdcO1L1Ov — mon (@4sacinom) March 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)