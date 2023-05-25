Fans who had gone to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to collect their tickets for the IPL 2023 final were reportedly for a forgettable experience. A fan took to social media and shared a picture of what seemed to be a chaotic rush to collect the physical tickets from the stadium box office. Other users on social media also shared similar experiences. Fans have been directed to collect their physical tickets for the summit clash before the 26th and 28th of May, which seems to have created this rush. Buy IPL 2023 Final Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Tickets for Indian Premier League Season 16 Grand Finale in Ahmedabad.

'Horrible Mismanagement'

Stampede at the Motera for ticket collection. Horrible mismanagement by the BCCI pic.twitter.com/x0R7OOFMgL — kathan (@spicy_dabeli) May 25, 2023

'Pathetic'

Bro, it was horrible literally I went to get my physical tickets today. I must say I'm really lucky that I come back home safely pathetic management it was. https://t.co/1sCYbI1ct3 — 🪐🗼 (@Grumpy_91) May 25, 2023

'What's The Use?'

If we have to physically collect the tickets then what's the use of Paytm insider? https://t.co/lQOVwZYHG2 — Shanaya 🍂 (@TweetMePlis) May 25, 2023

'Passion'

What's new? Looking forward to captions such as 'The passion of fans'. https://t.co/SogMUtGZtC — Rahul Warrier (@rahulw_) May 25, 2023

'Why Physical Collection of Tickets?'

Why should there be a separate physical ticket collection?? So called modi fortress can't even afford a QR scanner? https://t.co/Cu73P5nn21 — Shane⁷ (@shane_oppa) May 25, 2023

'Ridiculous'

Richest board in the world but cant do a simple online ticketing system. Ridiculous man https://t.co/vpWhU368AF — Nav (@ImNsamy) May 25, 2023

