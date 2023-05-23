Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we have already entered the final week of the tournament. The first phase is over and four teams (Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans) have qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Now in a big piece of news, IPL has released a very important update regarding the online ticket sales of the IPL 2023 final which will take place on Sunday, May 28. According to a post from IPL, the ticket sale will be live at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, May 23. Fans will be able to buy the tickets through Paytm. The RuPay cardholders will get early access till the stocks last. Rajasthan Royals to Have New Investment? Tiger Global Likely to Invest $40 Million in IPL Franchise: Report.

IPL 2023 Final Tickets

The announcement you have been waiting for 🙌 Tickets for the #TATAIPL Final go LIVE today at 11 AM ⏳ 👉 Exclusive access for @RuPay_npci cardholders #Final pic.twitter.com/gA30izfrje — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)