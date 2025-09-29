Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma's pre-tournament manifestations came true as India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final to win the title. After India's monumental victory, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan revealed to Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram during the post-match talk show the manifestations that Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma had made for themselves before the Asia Cup 2025 tournament started. Rinku Singh, in a chat with Sony Sports Network, had said his manifestation was to hit the winning runs in the Asia Cup 2025 final and so he did by smashing Haris Rauf for a four to take India to the title! Tilak Varma had manifested scoring runs in the Asia Cup 2025 final and he did so big time, hitting an unbeaten 69 off 53 deliveries. India Win Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Help Suryakumar Yadav's Men Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Final After Kuldeep Yadav's Dominance With The Ball.

Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma's Pre-Tournament Manifestations Come True

On 6th September, Rinku Singh manifested to hit winning runs in final and Tilak Verma to score in final and win They have walked the talk😭❤️pic.twitter.com/0E6PD66woo — S.Bhai33 (@HPstanno1) September 28, 2025

