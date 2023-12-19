After a long wait, Rinku Singh finally gets his much deserved ODI debut as he is handed the cap ahead of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI at Gqeberha. Rinku impressed since his debut in the Indian colours in the T20I format. He missed the 1st ODI at Johannesburg due to team combinations but now he is all set feature in ODIs for India for the first time ever. Mitchell Starc Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History, Second Cricketer After Pat Cummins To Get Over 20 Crore Bid; Australian Fast Bowler Sold to KKR for INR 24.75 Crore.

Rinku Singh Makes His ODI Debut for India

After a smashing start to his T20I career, it is now time for Rinku Singh to make his mark in the ODI format. He gets his India ODI 🧢 from @imkuldeep18🙌🏽#TeamIndia #SAvIND https://t.co/p5r3iTcPrj pic.twitter.com/Stx6TtbLej — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2023

