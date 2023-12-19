Mitchell Starc has become the most expensive player in the history of the IPL, being signed by KKR for a massive sum of Rs The Australian fast bowler went past his national team captain, who earlier bagged a Rs 20.5 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Starc attracted some serious interest from Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders before the latter managed to sign after a tough bidding war. Mitchell Starc last played for RCB in the past and will make his IPL comeback after a long gap. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Mitchell Starc Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History

The record created not long back is 𝘽𝙍𝙊𝙆𝙀𝙉! 🤯 Most expensive player of all time 👇 P̶a̶t̶ ̶C̶u̶m̶m̶i̶n̶s̶ Mitchell Starc 😎 Mitchell Starc is SOLD to #KKR for INR 24.75 Crore 💜#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)