Rinku Singh made his debut for Team India in ODI as he played against South Africa replacing Shreyas Iyer in the 2nd ODI. He didn't score much at Gqeberha despite starting well. India were not in a good spot while defending the score and were almost out of the match when KL Rahul called Rinku Singh to bowl a over. Surprisingly, Rassie van der Dussen nicked his ball to KL Rahul behind and Rinku got his first international wicket. Rinku Singh Makes His ODI Debut for India in IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2023 in Gqeberha.

Rinku Singh Scalps His Maiden International Wicket

Debut ODI match. Debut wicket. Just Rinku Singh things! 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hLOWSKKnEv — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2023

