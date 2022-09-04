Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant returned back to pavilion after scoring just 14 runs against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash at Asia Cup 2022 today. Pant went for a reverse-sweep against Shadab Khan, but miss-timed it to find Asif Ali. Pant hit two fours to score 14 runs off 12 deliveries.

Watch Rishabh Pant Dismissal Video:

#Rishabhpant is out , he seems always in hurry, bad shot on a good delivery, he doesn’t look easy planning that shot. #viratkohli and #HardikPandya on crease, all eyes on them now. India at 128/4 in 14.1 overs.#INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/C5GcE7DGPD — Sagar Lama (@BikeMyBuddy) September 4, 2022

