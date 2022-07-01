Rishabh Pant scored the fastest hundred by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests during Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England on July 1. The left-hander got to his century off 89 deliveries as he played one of the most important knocks of his Test career. This was also his 5th Test hundred.

A special 💯 from @RishabhPant17 👌👏💯



This is his 5th in Test cricket and has come at a crucial moment for #TeamIndia



Live - https://t.co/LL20D1K7si #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ajd0PgFrPZ— BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022

