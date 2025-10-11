Rishabh Pant suffered a nasty foot injury during the India vs England Test series back in July. It was in the fourth Test at Manchester, when a delivery from Chris Woakes hit his foot and fractured it. Pant has been sidelined from action since then and missed the Asia Cup 2025. India vs West Indies Test series and will also missed the upcoming Australia series as well. Amid this, he shared some glimpses of his hard work in gym as he undergoes rehab to recover. He also was spotted saying in the video 'got me in the corner there, but came out with flying colours' hinting at the hardships he faced in rehab. Fans loved to see him do hard work and made the video viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Wicketkeeper-Batter Likely to Return to Action in THIS Competition Pending Fitness Clearance From BCCI.

Rishabh Pant Shares Glimpses Of His Rehab In Gym

