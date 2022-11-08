Do not mess with Rishabh Pant! The young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is not only famous for his ability to hit towering sixes but also for his witty personality. And the world saw a glimpse of it again when a bunch of Indian fans dared to heckle Rishabh during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. A video is going viral where fans are seen teasing and taunting Rishabh Pant over his speculated personal relationship with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. In the clip, they can be heard saying, "Bhai, Urvashi BulaRahi" (Bro, Urvashi is calling [sic]) to the keeper-batsman near the boundary lines. Rishabh immediately shot back saying, "toh jaake mil le phir" (go and meet her). TBH, this sort of behaviour towards your icons representing the nation at the highest level is unwarranted.

Watch Video of Fans vs Rishabh Pant Over Urvashi!

"Bhai urwashi bula Rahi........." Rishab : "Jake mil le fir"🤣 pic.twitter.com/3kjIj6yMBb — Deepak Sharma (@rohit45virat18) November 7, 2022

This Sort of Behaviour Is Truly Uncalled For

Just imagine if this had happened with any female cricketer 🤫. More power to Rishabh pant,love u 3000 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sg2T4Hi6VG — Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) November 7, 2022

Just Stop

Public : Rishabh bhai Urvashi bula rhi Rishabh Pant : "Jaake lele phir" PLEASE GUYS IT'S WRONG DON'T DO THIS....... 🙏🙏#ViratKohli𓃵 #RishabhPant #INDvsENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/EzEf15Hjhm — Ps Virat Kohli Fan (@ps_viratkohli18) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)