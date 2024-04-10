After playing a fantastic knock of 76 of 48 deliveries, Riyan Parag finally took his route to the dug out against Gujarat Titans thanks to a brilliant catch on the boundary line by Vijay Shankar. Riyan wanted to go over the long off to Mohit Sharma and almost cleared the rope. Vijay Shankar timed his jump to grab the ball then juggled it with precision knowing that his momentum was taking over the ropes. He completed the catch without any mistake and Riyan had to return to the hut. Matthew Wade Catch Video: Watch Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper Take Flying Catch to Dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal During RR vs GT IPL 2024.

Vijay Shankar Catch Video

A solid catch puts an an end to a splendid innings! Riyan Parag departs for 76 courtesy of Vijay Shankar's outfield brilliance 👏👏 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/F0h4bF27pl — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2024

