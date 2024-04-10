Matthew Wade Catch Video: Watch Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper Take Flying Catch to Dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal During RR vs GT IPL 2024

Matthew Wade had his first outing in the IPL 2024 for Gujarat Titans in the match against Rajasthan Royals. In his first match of the season, he took a brilliant catch behind the wicket to dismiss dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal. Umesh Yadav's ball bounced a little higher to Yashasvi Jaiswal who tried a falling sweep. He got minimal contact and Wade timed his jump perfectly to grab the ball. Fans loved the catch and it went viral on social media. Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Gujarat Titans Cricketer Rashid Khan Extends Greetings of 'Eid Mubarak' to Fans Amidst IPL 2024 (See Post).

Matthew Wade Catch Video

You can't go past him 🛑 𝐖𝐚𝐝𝐞 with the big gloves takes a stunner to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal 👐 #RRvGT #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema #IPLinGujarati pic.twitter.com/LI0Js7jHBn — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 10, 2024

