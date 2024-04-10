Matthew Wade Catch Video: Watch Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper Take Flying Catch to Dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal During RR vs GT IPL 2024

Jaiswal got minimal contact on his falling sweep and Wade timed his jump perfectly to grab the ball. Fans loved the catch and it went viral on social media.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 10, 2024 09:07 PM IST

Matthew Wade had his first outing in the IPL 2024 for Gujarat Titans in the match against Rajasthan Royals.  In his first match of the season, he took a brilliant catch behind the wicket to dismiss dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal. Umesh Yadav's ball bounced a little higher to Yashasvi Jaiswal who tried a falling sweep. He got minimal contact and Wade timed his jump perfectly to grab the ball. Fans loved the catch and it went viral on social media. Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Gujarat Titans Cricketer Rashid Khan Extends Greetings of 'Eid Mubarak' to Fans Amidst IPL 2024 (See Post).

Matthew Wade Catch Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

