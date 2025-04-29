The 14-year-old teenage sensation and Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history during the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, as he scored an explosive 101-run knock off just 38 balls. As the sensational wonderkid scored his ton, he earned the cheer of all cricket lovers throughout the world. The entire stadium was cheering for the new star, and one of them in the stands spotted applauding his knock was none other than his teammate and fellow batter Riyan Parag's mother. The moment was captured and shared on the official X account of Rajasthan Royals. 14-Year Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Opens Up After Smashing Second Fastest Century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match, Says ‘There Is No Fear’.

Riyan Parag's Mother Cheering For Vaibhav Suryavanshi:

Riyan’s mom applauding Vaibhav was all of us last night 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/qIoOxIKqiJ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2025

