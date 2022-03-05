Ravindra Jadeja was one of the many Indian cricketers nurtured by Shane Warne during his time in IPL. The all-rounder scored his second Test century a day after the Australian spinner passed away due to a suspected heart attack. Rajasthan Riyals reacted to the Indian cricketer's top against Sri Lanka. Warne had nicknamed Jadeja as the 'rockstar' of Indian cricket.

100* off 160. Rockstar Jadeja. You’ve made him proud. ❤️ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 5, 2022

