Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were spotted eating some popcorn in the dressing room during the rain break in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The 'Hitman', featuring in his 500th international match, was out for a low score on his comeback to international cricket and Shubman Gill, who looked good for his 10 runs, too, was sent back to the pavilion with Nathan Ellis taking the wicket of the India National Cricket Team's new ODI captain. As rain halted proceedings in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Shubman Gill was spotted enjoying some popcorn with his predecessor Rohit Sharma, with the two involved in a discussion. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Watch Nathan Ellis Dismiss Team India’s New ODI Captain for Low Score During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Spotted Eating Popcorn in Dressing Room

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)