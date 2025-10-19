Shubman Gill's first innings as the new Team India's ODI captain did not go as he would have liked, as he was dismissed for a low score, in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The right-hander looked good and hit a couple of boundaries, one of them being a sensational cover drive, but was dismissed by Nathan Ellis off his first ball of the match. The ball was going down the leg-side and Shubman Gill got an edge with Australia National Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe taking a good catch. Shubman Gill's dismissal saw India being reduced to 25/3 in eight overs. 'Disappointed' Fans React After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Get Dismissed Cheaply on Their Return to International Cricket in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Watch Shubman Gill's Wicket Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aussie Men’s Cricket Team (@ausmencricket)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricket Australia). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)