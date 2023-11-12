Rohit Sharma achieved a remarkable milestone to his name when he became the first player to score more than 500 runs in consecutive editions of the Cricket World Cup. The Indian captain got to this mark during the India vs Netherlands match in Bengaluru on November 12. Rohit has been in sublime touch in CWC 2023 and that was on show when he scored 61 off 54 balls with eight fours and two sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rohit had scored 648 runs in the 2019 World Cup, where he racked up five centuries. Rohit Sharma Breaks AB de Villiers' Record of Hitting Most ODI Sixes in a Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Rohit Sharma Achieves Yet Another Milestone

Rohit Sharma becomes the FIRST player to score 500+ runs in back to back World Cups. 2011 WC - dropped from team 2015 WC - scored 330 runs 2019 WC - scored 648 runs 2023 WC - scored 503 runs (so far)#CWC2023 #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/AYOFA9qxgq — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 12, 2023

