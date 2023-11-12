Rohit Sharma made yet another record to his name when he hit the most sixes in ODI cricket in a calendar year. The Indian captain got to this mark when he struck his 59th six of 2023 during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands. With this, he surpassed AB de Villiers' record of 58 sixes, which was achieved in 2015. Chris Gayle had hit 56 sixes in 2019. Mumbai Indians 'Leave Out' Virat Kohli from 'India's Player of the Tournament' Prediction Poster, Fans Hit Back at IPL Franchise.

Rohit Sharma Breaks AB de Villiers' Record of Most Sixes in Calendar Year

𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟! Captain Rohit Sharma now holds the record for the most ODI sixes in the calendar year 💥#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/YTCYHAKk7B — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2023

Here's How Rohit Sharma Did It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

