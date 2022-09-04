Indian batsman Rohit Sharma is on fire! The captain of Team India is currently batting at 28 off 15 deliveries and he has hit 3 fours and 2 sixes already. On the other side is KL Rahul who is also displaying some fine batting skills, making 26 runs off 15 balls.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)