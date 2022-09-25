Indian captain Rohit Sharma appreciated the batting master class of Virat Kohli after the right-handed batter scored his 33rd fifty in T20I to help India win the 3rd match against Australia in Hyderabad. Kohli played a clinical knock of 63 runs off just 48 balls. While he returned back to the pavilion after being dismissed, Rohit was seen patting him on the back.

Rohit Sharma Pats Virat Kohli on his Back:

Rohit Sharma gave a pat on Virat Kohli's back for his knock. pic.twitter.com/ft7TIsqLOF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2022

