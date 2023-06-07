Virat Kohli has been one of India's finest-ever Test captains and fans surely have some fond memories of his tenure as skipper. A fan held out a placard that read, 'Virat You Will Always Be My Captain' at The Oval ahead of the India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 final. And current skipper Rohit Sharma, who was walking down the stairs for the toss, seemed to stumble right where the fan held out this placard. The video of that moment has gone viral on social media and had fans talking. See some reactions. Steve Smith's Reaction to Mohammed Shami's Delivery During Day 1 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

'Insane Coincidence'

The insane coincidence of Rohit stumbling parallel to Virat Kohli's fan poster ... https://t.co/B1pNCnJqte — Ayesha (@Aishawaashay) June 7, 2023

Exactly At That Point

Stumbled exactly where it said “Virat you will always be my captain” 😂#WTCFinal2023 https://t.co/BRATmTOiTF — Moni  (@Moni_krishnaa) June 7, 2023

'Conincidence' Indeed!

What a coincidence. He falters exactly in front of that sign https://t.co/cDFUKFys4U — Nikhil K J (@i_amnkj) June 7, 2023

'The Timing'

That placard and the timing 🤣 https://t.co/uHOFOR4L0D — Nomadic ! (@ShammiTu) June 7, 2023

'Awkward'

'So Many Things In One Video'

So many things happened in a single video 😭 #IYKYK — Mohit (@CricketHolik) June 7, 2023

'Nothing to Laugh About'

Almost fell, nothing to laugh about — Honey (@1hsharma) June 7, 2023

