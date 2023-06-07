Steve Smith's facial expression in reaction to a Mohammed Shami delivery during Day 1 of the India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 final has gone viral! The top Australian batter shouldered his arms to a delivery from Shami, which came back in a bit. Smith was impressed with the ball and signalled with his hands that it moved in a bit. Marnus Labuschagne Wicket Video: Watch Mohammed Shami Castle World No 1 Test Batter After Lunch During Day 1 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Watch Steve Smith's Reaction Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

