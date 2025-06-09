Rohit Sharma's formerly owned Lamborghini Urus, which had a special '0264' number plate, was spotted in the streets of Mumbai. The 'Hitman' had earlier gifted his Lamborghini Urus to a man named Yuvraj Wagh, who had won a Dream11 contest that car as the first prize. In videos which have gone viral, the blue Lamborghini that was formerly owned by the India National Cricket Team star, was spotted on Mumbai roads and it captured the attention of several fans who were seen clicking pictures of the vehicle. Meanwhile, there have been speculations that the Dream11 winner Yuvraj Wagh has sold the car and it cannot be confirmed thus far. Rohit Sharma Hands Over His Lamborghini Urus With Special ‘0264’ Number Plate to Dream11 Contest Winner Yuvraj Wagh, Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma's Formerly Owned-Lamborghini Urus Spotted in Mumbai

Fans React After Spotting '0264' Lamborghini Urus in Mumbai

