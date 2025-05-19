During the IPL 2025, star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma had featured in a Dream11 advertisement where he had announced that the winner of a weekly contest during IPL 2025 on the fantasy sports app would win his car which has a special number 'MH 01 EB 0264' number plate, the last three digits being Rohit Sharma's as well as the world's highest individual score in ODI cricket. Dream11, via an Instagram story, announced Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini winner on April 7 and it was a person named Yuvraj Rohidas Wagh. On May 19, 2025, Rohit officially handed over the Lamborghini to Yuvraj in a special key presentation event. Meet Rohit Sharma Lamborghini Urus Winner Yuvraj Wagh Who Now Owns MI Star’s Car With Special ‘0264’ Number Plate After Topping Dream11 Charts.

Rohit Sharma Hands Over His Lamborghini Urus Dream11 Contest Winner Yuvraj Wagh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Saraiya (@rohitsaraiya.official)

