Virat Kohli scripted yet another record to his name as he now has scored the most runs by a player against a single team in the Indian Premier League. The star cricketer achieved this feat during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3. Virat Kohli was in superb form against Chennai Super Kings, playing some superb shots on both sides of the wicket. Virat now has 1146 runs against the Chennai Super Kings and with this, he has surpassed David Warner, who previously held the record, having scored 1134 runs against the Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli played a sensational 62-run knock off 33 balls. Virat Kohli Equals David Warner's Record of Most Half-Centuries in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Scripts Yet Another IPL Record

Most runs against a team in IPL history. 1146 - Virat Kohli vs CSK* 1134 - David Warner vs PBKS 1130 - Virat Kohli vs DC 1104 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS 1093 - David Warner vs KKR 1083 - Rohit Sharma vs KKR#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/JDl0NV8tMb — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) May 3, 2025

