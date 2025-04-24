Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are hosting the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru are coming into this contest after defeating Punjab Kings, whereas the Royals suffered a heartbreaking defeat in their previous encounter. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB are yet to win their first home game in the IPL 2025. Meanwhile, fans eager to check the RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match scorecard can get all the information here. RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 42.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard

