Did Ravi Ashwin tease Sanju Samson's reported move to CSK in IPL 2026? Over the past few days, reports of Sanju Samson asking Rajasthan Royals for him to be traded or released have been doing the rounds and there have already been speculations on what his potential next team might be. Coincidentally, reports of Ravi Ashwin parting ways with CSK before IPL 2026 have also come to light. Amid this, Ravi Ashwin hosted Sanju Samson on his YouTube show 'Kutti Stories with Ash', where he said, "I have a lot of questions to ask. But before that, I thought I’ll come directly and trade myself. I am happy to stay back in Kerala. There are a lot of rumours going on. Neither do I know of anything. So, I thought I’ll reach out to you and ask you. If I can stay back in Kerala and you can travel back to Chennai." Sanju Samson was left in splits after this remark as the conversation took a lighter twist. The wicketkeeper-batter remarked that there's no IPL team in Kerala, so there was no point staying back. Sanju Samson Wants To Leave Rajasthan Royals: 3 Franchises Who Can Sign Wicketkeeper-Batter Ahead of IPL 2026.

Watch Ravi Ashwin and Sanju Samson's Conversation Here:

