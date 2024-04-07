Although Virat Kohli scored the first century in the IPL 2024 season, Jos Buttler answered with an even faster century in the same match as Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers by six wickets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. When RR needed just one run from the last over, Butler chose to hit six to win the match and complete his century. This is Butler’s sixth century in the Indian Premier League. Fans praised Buttler and even Sanju Samson for their efforts in the win while taking a dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s fourth loss. Check out some of the funniest memes shared by fans. Jos Buttler's Century Helps Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Six Wickets in IPL 2024; Virat Kohli's Hundred in Vain as RCB Suffer Fourth Defeat.

Fans call him ‘Rancho’ from 3 Idiots movie

"Don't run after century , Go for win and century will follow you " - Jos rancho butler 🔥🔥💯#RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/fsNcuG1EyQ — Sra (@kolim_official) April 6, 2024

Fans Praising Buttler and Samson’s attitude

*the wicket looks flat from the outside, but it's not* Samson and Butler - pic.twitter.com/9JSlVksA1b — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) April 6, 2024

Fans predicting a Fine for Buttler’s fast innings

Josh Butler fined 90% of his match fees for playing fast on slow pitch. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/9aKEG9rL8U — MSDian PIYUSH 🇮🇳 (@piyush_ranjan11) April 6, 2024

RCB bowling bringing everyone back In form

Narine Back to Form QDK Back to Form Butler Back to Form@RCBTweets 👌🏻 — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) April 6, 2024

RR batters enjoying Slow Wicket

Fans Compare Buttler and Kohli's Centuries

