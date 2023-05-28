An image of giant screen displaying "Runner up Chennai Super Kings" inside Narendra Modi stadium has gone ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final. The image has left fans guessing why such message was displayed. While some were quick to label that the "IPL 2023 is fixed" some came up with logical reasons like it could have been "captured during screen testing." The image is now viral on social media with reactions pouring in. Here are some of the reactions we found. Ahmedabad Weather Updates Live, CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023: Hailstorm Strikes City Ahead of Summit Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, Toss Delayed.

Screen Testing

Screen testing Runner up GT ,Winner csk and winner GT kuda these also screened — RAMCHARAN STAN (@pumkapuku) May 28, 2023

"Script Revealed"

Are you guys serious ?? #csk Runner up ? Script revealed pic.twitter.com/U0tU5l1JYd — Wolf (@bitcoin70) May 28, 2023

Any Comments?

If Somehow CSK is loosing this match, people will be convinced that IPL is scripted and if CSK wins they'll come up saying "Screen Testing" People should avoid such type of unnecessary things for sake of likes, rts and let the game be the entertainer as it has been. pic.twitter.com/DQi4tlcYw4 — OMKAR 🧑🏻‍💻 (@IamMSdian__) May 28, 2023

Trap???

Screen testing ke naam par kitna pesa diya sattebaazo ne?? It's a trap guys.. CSK winning, fixed already.. https://t.co/gUrGn4j8iY — عادل (@Addi_Salman) May 28, 2023

