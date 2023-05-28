An image of giant screen displaying "Runner up Chennai Super Kings" inside Narendra Modi stadium has gone ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final. The image has left fans guessing why such message was displayed. While some were quick to label that the "IPL 2023 is fixed" some came up with logical reasons like it could have been "captured during screen testing." The image is now viral on social media with reactions pouring in. Here are some of the reactions we found. Ahmedabad Weather Updates Live, CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023: Hailstorm Strikes City Ahead of Summit Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, Toss Delayed.

Screen Testing

"Script Revealed"

Any Comments?

Trap???

